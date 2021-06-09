Circleville police searching for missing 77-year-old man with signs of dementia

Townsend left his home on Ridge Drive in Circleville at around 4:30 p.m. and has not been seen since.

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — The Circleville Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 77-year-old man who police say drove away from his home Tuesday and hasn’t returned.

John Adam Townsend suffers from signs of dementia, according to police. He left his home on Ridge Drive in Circleville at around 4:30 p.m. and has not been seen since.

Townsend was driving a silver 2015 Lexus R350 with Georgia license plate CIS4833 at the time, police said.

Townsend was last seen wearing a black OSU t-shirt with black shorts, black socks and sandals. He is described as being 5'7" and weighing 135 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.