Circleville City Schools installs new security measures

Doorbell security cameras have been added to the exterior of each building along with an ID scanner.

Example video title will go here for this video

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Ahead of the new school year, Circleville City Schools implemented several new security features at its elementary, middle and high schools.

Doorbell security cameras have been added to the exterior of each building along with an ID scanner. All visitors are now required to scan their state issued ID before being allowed entry inside. The new security software includes a vetting system that feeds back information to front office staff responsible for permitting visitors into the building.

"Safety is not an event. It's a process and we're just evolving constantly,” Jay Darland, Circleville City Schools facilities director, said.

Darland helped in making these new safety measures happen at the schools.

“Aside from the 2,000 people that show up here every day to go to class and teach and everything, we have lots of visitors, grandparents, vendors,” Darland said.

Kimberly Halle, superintendent of Circleville City Schools, said safety is a top priority for the district.

"As parents we see the events that have taken place in our country its obviously very scary,” Halle said.

Halle said along with the ID scanner, several additional safety measures were added this school year, including a way to monitor students’ online activity.

"Its a new web-filtering system that would alert our school leaders if students were participating in some alarming behaviors like bullying or self-harm,” Halle said.

Web activity is monitored on the Google Chromebooks each student is provided with at the start of the school year.

The district also added bollards to the front entrances of the buildings to prevent vehicle access.

These upgrades were made possible through both state and federal grant money.

"We just want the children and the staff to come here every day and go home happy. That's a challenge sometimes, but that's our goal,” Darland said.