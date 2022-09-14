Sheriff: Suspect in custody after police situation at Ohio Christian University

Circleville City Schools are on a two-hour delay. There is no morning preschool and afternoon preschool is on a 20-minute delay.

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — A suspect is in custody after a police situation at Ohio Christian University Wednesday morning, the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office told 10TV.

The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Department told 10TV that deputies responded to the situation, but no other information was immediately available.

Sheriff Matthew Hafey said additional information will come later on Wednesday.

