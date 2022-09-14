x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Sheriff: Suspect in custody after police situation at Ohio Christian University

Circleville City Schools are on a two-hour delay. There is no morning preschool and afternoon preschool is on a 20-minute delay.

More Videos

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — A suspect is in custody after a police situation at Ohio Christian University Wednesday morning, the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office told 10TV.

The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Department told 10TV that deputies responded to the situation, but no other information was immediately available.

Circleville City Schools are on a two-hour delay. The school district said there is no morning preschool and afternoon preschool is on a 20-minute delay.

Sheriff Matthew Hafey said additional information will come later on Wednesday. 

📱 Download the 10TV mobile app to receive breaking news updates 

This is a developing story. Stay with 10TV for more updates. 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out