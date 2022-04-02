Cincinnati priest to become next Bishop of Columbus

Reverend Earl K. Fernandes, a priest of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, will take over for the Most Reverend Robert J. Brennan.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Pope Francis has appointed the next Bishop of Columbus.

Reverend Earl K. Fernandes, a priest of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, will take over for the Most Reverend Robert J. Brennan as the 13th Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Columbus.

Fernandes, 49, comes to Columbus with 20 years of experience serving his community, through his work as a dean, pastor, associate professor, high school teacher, retreat leader and more.

“Through all his assignments, Father Fernandes has been an ever-joyful witness to the goodness, beauty and truth of the Catholic faith. His lasting legacy in the Archdiocese will be the impact he has had on our people,” the Most Reverend Dennis M. Schnurr, archbishop of Cincinnati, said in part.

Fernandes’ appointment comes after Bishop Brennan was installed as the eighth Bishop of Brooklyn in November.