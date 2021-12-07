x
Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell honored with Coach of the Year award

The honor comes during Fickell's fifth season with the No. 4 Bearcats.
Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell watches players get ready for the team's NCAA college football game against UCLA on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Cincinnati. (Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell is being nationally honored as college football’s top head coach in 2021. 

Fickell has been named the Home Depot Coach of the Year, according to a social media post. 

Prior to coaching, Fickell played for Ohio State for four years before graduating in 1997 with a degree in exercise science. He went on to serve as assistant coach for the Buckeyes before making the move to Cincinnati in 2016. 

The honor comes during his fifth season with the No. 4 Bearcats. 

Fickell led the Bearcats to a 13-0 record in 2021, won the American Athletic Conference Championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff; a first for a “Group of 5” school. 

You can read more about Fickell’s coaching career here

