Ohio Department of Agriculture plans to send Christmas trees to soldiers overseas

Growers from across the state donated Christmas trees, which were inspected by the ODA.

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — American soldiers stationed overseas will have a chance to experience the holiday season this year.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture and the nonprofit Ohio Christmas Tree Association partnered to host their annual "Operation Evergreen" event in Reynoldsburg Wednesday.

Growers from across the state donated Christmas trees, which were inspected by the ODA. Those trees will then be shipped to soldiers across the world.

In addition, volunteers from schools, churches and veterans' groups created decorations to make sure soldiers have everything to celebrate the holidays.

"It is one small way we can help say thank you to those men and women who sacrifice time at home with their families for the greater good of serving our country," said ODA Director Dorothy Pelanda.