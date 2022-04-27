Chris Brown, Lil Baby to perform in Columbus during 'One of Them Ones' tour

Tickets go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. this Friday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chris Brown and Lil Baby will perform in Columbus this July as part of their "One of Them Ones" tour.

The concert is set to take place at Nationwide Arena on July 31. Tickets go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. this Friday and can be purchased here.

This will be the second time the Grammy-award winning rappers are teaming up. Chris Brown and Lil Baby previously collaborated on Tory Lanez's track "Flexible."

Other stops on the nationwide tour include New York, Chicago and Las Vegas.

Below is a full list of tour dates: