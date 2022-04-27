Chris Brown, Lil Baby to perform in Columbus during 'One of Them Ones' tour

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chris Brown and Lil Baby will perform in Columbus this July as part of their "One of Them Ones" tour.
The concert is set to take place at Nationwide Arena on July 31. Tickets go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. this Friday and can be purchased here.
This will be the second time the Grammy-award winning rappers are teaming up. Chris Brown and Lil Baby previously collaborated on Tory Lanez's track "Flexible."
Other stops on the nationwide tour include New York, Chicago and Las Vegas.
Below is a full list of tour dates:
- Fri Jul 15: Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
- Sat Jul 16: Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
- Sun Jul 17: Philadelphia, PA – Waterfront Music Pavilion
- Tue Jul 19: Washington, D.C – Capital One Arena
- Fri Jul 22: New York City, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Sat Jul 23: Boston, MA – Xfinity Center
- Tue Jul 26: Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
- Wed Jul 27: Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
- Fri Jul 29: Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
- Sat Jul 30: Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Sun Jul 31: Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
- Tue Aug 02: Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
- Thu Aug 04: Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^
- Fri Aug 05: St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Sat Aug 06: Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center
- Tue Aug 09: Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
- Wed Aug 10: Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
- Fri Aug 12: West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- Sat Aug 13: Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Tue Aug 16: Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
- Wed Aug 17: Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- Fri Aug 19: Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
- Sat Aug 20: Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
- Sun Aug 21: Irvine, CA – Five Point Amphitheatre
- Tue Aug 23: Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
- Fri Aug 26: Los Angeles, CA – KIA Forum
- Sat Aug 27: Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena