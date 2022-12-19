Minnesota deputy loses house, K9 partner in house fire

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a house fire in rural Nessel Township Monday afternoon, only to find it was deputy Nate Fisher's home.

CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. — The Chisago County Sheriff's Office is working to support a deputy who recently lost his home and K9 partner in a devastating house fire.

According to a post on the county sheriff's Facebook page, authorities responded to a house fire at deputy Nate Fisher's home Monday afternoon in rural Nessel Township, where they found the home completely engulfed in flames.

Fisher's K9 partner Kyro was inside the home at the time of the fire and was killed along with the family's two other dogs.

Chisago County deputies escorted Kyro to a local animal hospital Monday night in Arden Hills where the K9 was prepared for a proper goodbye. Kyro would have been two years old on December 28.

"We are forever grateful for K9 Deputy Kyro’s service, and he will not be forgotten," the post read.

"They made a phenomenal team," said Sargent Jim Mott. "It goes to show that not only are we here for our community, but our community is actually here for us as well."

In addition to tragically losing their family pets, the Fisher's home and belongings were destroyed.

A GoFundMe page set up by the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office Foundation to support the Fisher family has raised more than $81,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.

"Heather and Nate work tirelessly for their community, family and friends. They are always there to lend a helping hand to anyone who needs it. From Nate's long-time commitment to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office to Heather's endless work and volunteer efforts ... the Fishers are the kind of people that all of us who know them well aspire to be," the fundraiser said.

The Fisher family was not home when the fire was discovered, officials said, and deputy Fisher, his wife and children are all OK.

In an update posted Tuesday, GoFundMe organizer Laurie Blank wrote that "Nate and Heather are so very thankful and humbled by your generous support, thoughts and prayers. They are sending much love and gratitude your way. They have a safe place to stay right now and will update when they've had a chance to process this horrific event."

An account has been set up for the family at Frandsen Bank & Trust. You can drop off donations at any Frandsen Bank & Trust location.

You can also send letters to the Fisher family at the following address:

Chisago County Sheriff's Office Foundation

P.O. Box 303

Center City MN 55012

