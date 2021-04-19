Chillicothe woman dies after being stabbed in head

Gloria Speakman, 40, died on April 17, three days after she was found in a crashed vehicle with a stab wound to her head.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Chillicothe woman has died after police said she was stabbed in her head.

Chillicothe police officers responded to a report of a possible crash along Main Street near Oakwood Avenue on April 14 just before 1 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Gloria Speakman stabbed.

She was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center and then to Grant Medical Center in Columbus, where she died on April 17.

Police said there was some sort of disturbance before the crash at an America's Best Value Inn.

During the investigation, police arrested 40-year-old Chad Kuntz on a parole violation.