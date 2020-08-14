Chillicothe student who tested positive for COVID-19 likely should not have been at school

The student missed Monday and Tuesday but returned to class Wednesday while still waiting for the results of a COVID-19 test.

A Chillicothe City Schools student who tested positive for COVID-19 likely should not have been at school in the first place, according to information from district leaders.

The student had missed the first two days of the first week of the new school year but returned to class on Wednesday. That student had taken a COVID-19 test and was still awaiting the results. Those results came back positive on Wednesday. The parents notified the district, which removed the students from class to be sent home to quarantine.

“I don’t think that it’s going to be the first and only case either,” said parent Shauna Shanks. “I mean, it’s still the first week of school.”

Shanks made the decision to send her high school sophomore back to class but to keep her two younger children at home.

“We have to think about physical health as well as mental health, and for my high-schooler, I just felt like it was more important that he physically go,” Shanks said.

Meanwhile, Mari Rearley decided to send all three of her boys back to school.

“The risk of them staying home, confined, without socialization, structure, instruction from school, you know, the risk of staying home and not getting any of that was just, you know, it didn’t benefit my children any,” she said.

And Rearley says she feels the school district is doing everything possible to keep students safe.

“I expected there to be some issues with the virus,” she said. “I mean, it’s our whole city of Chillicothe, you know, basically every kid basically goes to the school. We’re taking all the precautions that we can. I think Chillicothe has been really honest and open and creative with the plan to start back.”

When school leaders learned of the student’s positive test, the area where the student had been was thoroughly sanitized, and other students were removed from that location. The district also sent out a robocall notification to parents, which reminded them to do conduct health assessments at home and keep their students home from school if they’re being tested for COVID-19.

“If the school was to keep that secret, we would lose trust,” Rearley said of being informed about the positive test. “So I think it’s very important that they stay open and honest and inform everybody of any change that occurs.”

District leaders say 37 percent of students chose the online option, so that has helped in reducing class size and allowing for more social distancing at school.

Students also are given health assessments and temperature checks every day in homeroom.

“I feel like they’re going to continue to track and let us know and be transparent, and if the numbers skyrocket, I think that maybe they’ll go to online learning,” Shanks said.

Shanks and Rearley say they hope that does not happen, but they are prepared.

“I hope everything goes okay this year,” Rearley said. “It’s hard, it’s just really hard. It’s hard for parents, it’s hard for the kids. I think everyone is doing the best they can. We just have to trust each other and not judge each other based on, you know, well, your kid’s staying home, or your kid’s going to school, you know, just support each other. That’s really important right now.”