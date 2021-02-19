Chillicothe police officers reunited with infant they helped save

The officers were called to help when the 3-week old boy was not breathing.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Two Chillicothe police officers were recognized with an award for helping save an infant.

Officers Jonathan Dunham and Terry Brown were called to help when a 3-week-old boy, Luke, was not breathing in a vehicle on North Bridge Street on Dec. 31 at around 11:30 a.m.

Dunham quickly picked up the infant and got into Brown's cruiser so they could go to the emergency room.

On the way, Dunham performed CPR on Luke.

Luke survived and hospital staff members were able to take care of him.

Dunham and Brown were recognized with the Silver Star Award on Friday for their life-saving efforts.