Chillicothe man found guilty on 2 rape charges in Athens County

Grant Sims could be facing a maximum sentence between 23 and 28 years in prison.

ATHENS, Ohio — A Chillicothe man was found guilty on two counts of rape in Athens County on Friday.

Grant Sims, 25, was indicted in the Athens County Common Pleas Court in February 2020 for four counts of rape as well as felony theft and identity fraud. He previously plead guilty to the theft and identity fraud charges.

According to the Athens County Prosecutor's office, the first rape happened with a woman who Sims met at a bar in October 2018.

The second rape allegedly happened with a woman in May 2019 when the two kissed, but when she wanted to leave, Sims made excuses to keep her there and the acts turned sexual.

The third and fourth counts involve the victim in September 2019. The third count charged that Sims compelled the woman to submit while the fourth count charged the victim could not give consent due to intoxication.

After the rape, Sims stole the victim’s credit card and later used it to purchase personal items.

The jury found Sims guilty of the first and fourth counts and returned a verdict of not guilty on counts two and three.

“The women who came forward in this case showed an abundance of bravery. Sexual assault cases are very difficult and emotional. We know that, understand that and empathize and I’m lucky to have (Chief Assistant Prosecutor) Liz Pepper and (Assistant Prosecutor) Glenn Jones handle these cases,” said Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn.