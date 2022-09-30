Police: Man calls in bomb threat to get his girlfriend out of court

Danny Hughes, 53, is being held in the Ross County Jail and is charged with terroristic threats, inducing panic and an unrelated protection order violation.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was arrested after he admitted to calling in a bomb threat to get his girlfriend from appearing in a Chillicothe court on Monday, according to police.

The Chillicothe Municipal Courthouse, located on East Main Street, received a call at approximately 12:45 p.m. from a man who claimed there was two bombs in the building. The courthouse was evacuated and searched by police who did not locate any bombs.

Danny Hughes, 53, was later found by the Chillicothe Police Detective Division and admitted to making the call. According to police, Hughes said he was trying to get his girlfriend out of appearing in court that day.