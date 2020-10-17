AMBER Alert issued for 7-month-old boy abducted by non-custodial father in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Chillicothe police issued an AMBER Alert Saturday morning for a 7-month-old boy they said was abducted by his non-custodial father.
Police said Reyes Martinez took Reymere Martinez from a home on Poplar Street around 1 a.m.
Police did not have any photos of Reymere immediately available but said he is biracial.
Reymere is 2-feet tall, weighs 14 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a dark blue onesie.
Reyes, 29, is Black, 5-feet 8-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has short black dreadlocks and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing light-colored jeans, white Nike shoes and no shirt.
Reyes is driving a white 2008 Lincoln Navigator with Ohio license plate number JER4850.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Reymere and Reyes is asked to call 911 or the Chillicothe Police Department at 740-773-1191.