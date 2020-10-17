AMBER Alert issued for 7-month-old boy abducted by non-custodial father in Chillicothe

Police said Reymere Martinez was taken overnight.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Chillicothe police issued an AMBER Alert Saturday morning for a 7-month-old boy they said was abducted by his non-custodial father.

Police said Reyes Martinez took Reymere Martinez from a home on Poplar Street around 1 a.m.

Police did not have any photos of Reymere immediately available but said he is biracial.

Reymere is 2-feet tall, weighs 14 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue onesie.

Reyes, 29, is Black, 5-feet 8-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has short black dreadlocks and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing light-colored jeans, white Nike shoes and no shirt.

Reyes is driving a white 2008 Lincoln Navigator with Ohio license plate number JER4850.