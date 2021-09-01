Children battling cancer spend evening with Ohio State marching band

NC4K, a Columbus nonprofit that helps support children fighting cancer, hosted local pediatric cancer families for the evening to watch the band.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A group of central Ohio children battling cancer hung out with the Ohio State University march band Wednesday evening.

The kids got to play some of the instruments and ended the night marching Script Ohio.

One of those kids was Maelee, who has been cancer-free for almost five years, according to her father Nicholas.

Maelee battled pediatric cancer when she was just four months old and has been through two years of chemotherapy and had two tumor resection surgeries.

Nicholas said events like this mean everything to their family.

"It means a lot actually. She really enjoys getting to feel like a kid. NC4K and the marching band do a great job of putting on his event so the kids can learn about music and find an outlet when they don't necessarily get to experience all the day-to-day things that a normal kid would."