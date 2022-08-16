Childcare centers brace for potential teachers strike, offering aid to worried families

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Many parents are beginning to look for childcare options as Columbus teachers stand prepared to go on strike amid negotiations with the school board.



Columbus City Schools (CCS) said they are prepared for remote learning and have substitutes who will provide instruction.



The district has 600 substitutes available and 250 that will be in the buildings daily. As an incentive to hire more substitute teachers, the school board will vote Tuesday night on paying them an additional $100 a week.



CCS said they are setting back up the Learning Education Centers (LECs) they had in place during the pandemic, so even if a child doesn’t have a parent to monitor remote learning at home, these centers will be open and within walking distance of many. They will also have meal servicing provided by the school.



Other daycare services are already getting requests from parents.



Monique Trice, owner and operator of The Playhouse Center has been running kids events for years and was set to open her drop-in services for elementary students on Sept. 12th. She is now opening the center early for any parents who need a place to take their kids next week if a strike does occur and offering discounts that week to accommodate families.



“Right now during this time I think it's critical to give back and I have this space just sitting here Monday through Friday just to be honest, and we can afford to give back in that area,” said Trice.



Trice has tables set up and will have two caregivers assisting students in what she said will be an “intimate and safe space for children” where they can get more attention.



“It's going to be decked out with all types of fun, toys, educational items for kids to play with- colors everywhere, so everything will be transformed to a kids play zone,” said Trice. “It's going to be totally fun!”



For more details, you can go to Kidsplayhousecenter.com.



In-home daycare services are also trying to assist parents who are under stress and worry during this time.



“I'd be panicked. Because I still have PTSD from when we did all online,’ said Brittney Beier, who has run “Brittney’s Daycare,” for over six years out of her home.



As a mom herself, Beier said she understands the pressures parents are facing with a pending strike.



“It was very stressful, you know, a few years back, so I don't want to have to go through that again,’ said Beier.