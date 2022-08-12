Police: Child shot twice in leg at Hilltop apartments

Additional information, including the child's age, was not immediately available.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A child was shot in the Hilltop area of Columbus Friday night, according to police.

Columbus police said officers responded to a report of a shooting outside an apartment complex in the 700 block of Doulton Court off Eakin Road around 8:45 p.m.

The child was found shot twice in the leg. Medics took the child, whose condition was described by police as stable, to Nationwide Children's Hospital.

There's no information on a possible suspect at this time.

Additional information, including the child's age, was not immediately available.