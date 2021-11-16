9-year-old girl shot in east Columbus, taken to hospital early Tuesday morning

The child was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital after being shot in the stomach.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 9-year-old girl was shot early Tuesday morning in east Columbus.

Police said this was a walk-by shooting that happened on the 2800 block of Fleet Road just before 1 a.m.

Police said the shooter was on foot and fired a gun from across the street and into the house. There were two adults as well as the 9-year-old girl inside.

The 9-year-old was on the upper floor of the house sleeping when she was shot in the stomach. She was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in stable condition, police said.