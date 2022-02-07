Child seriously injured in northeast Columbus hit-and-run

Police said the hit-and-run happened on Walford Street Friday night.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A child was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in northeast Columbus Friday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were called to Walford Street around 9 p.m. following reports of a child being hit by a vehicle.

Once on scene, police found the victim suffering from serious injuries. They were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital to be treated.