Child seriously injured in northeast Columbus hit-and-run

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A child was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in northeast Columbus Friday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police.
Officers were called to Walford Street around 9 p.m. following reports of a child being hit by a vehicle.
Once on scene, police found the victim suffering from serious injuries. They were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital to be treated.
Officers said whoever hit the child left the scene before authorities arrived. No arrests have been made at this point. No other information regarding the incident is available.