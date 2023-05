The Columbus Division of Police said the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at a Holiday Inn Express pool on Orion Place.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A child was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital after nearly drowning at a hotel near Polaris on Wednesday.

The child, whose age was not disclosed, was taken to the hospital in serious condition.