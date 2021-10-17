x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Child injured in southeast Columbus shooting

Police were called to the intersection of Noe Bixby Road and Refugee Road around 5 p.m. on a report of a shooting
Credit: 10TV

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A child was injured in a reported shooting in the southeast Columbus area Sunday afternoon.

According to police, they were called to the intersection of Noe Bixby Road and Refugee Road around 5 p.m. on a report of a shooting

When police arrived, they found a "young child" that had been shot.

The child was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and their condition is considered "stable," according to police.

There is currently no suspect information.

Stay with 10TV and 10TV.com as we follow this developing story.

Local News: Recent Coverage 

Related Articles