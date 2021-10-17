Child injured in southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A child was injured in a reported shooting in the southeast Columbus area Sunday afternoon.
According to police, they were called to the intersection of Noe Bixby Road and Refugee Road around 5 p.m. on a report of a shooting
When police arrived, they found a "young child" that had been shot.
The child was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and their condition is considered "stable," according to police.
There is currently no suspect information.
