Child injured in southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A child was injured in a reported shooting in the southeast Columbus area Sunday afternoon.

According to police, they were called to the intersection of Noe Bixby Road and Refugee Road around 5 p.m. on a report of a shooting

When police arrived, they found a "young child" that had been shot.

The child was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and their condition is considered "stable," according to police.

There is currently no suspect information.