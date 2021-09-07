x
2-year-old injured by apparent BB gun near Newark post office

The child, who had sustained a head injury, was taken Nationwide Children’s Hospital and later released with non-life threatening injuries.
Credit: WBNS 10tv

NEWARK, Ohio — A 2-year-old boy is recovering from a head injury on Monday caused by what Newark police believe was a BB or pellet gun. 

Police initially responded to reports that a child had been shot shortly after 12:30 p.m. near the United States Post office at 70 East Church Street. 

The child, who had sustained a head injury, was taken Nationwide Children’s Hospital and later released with injuries that are not life-threatening. 

Detectives are still investigating, but believe the child’s injury was caused by a BB or pellet gun. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 740-670-7927. 

