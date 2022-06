Police said the child was hit around 4:30 p.m. in the 400 block of South Napoleon Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A child is in critical condition after being hit by a car in east Columbus Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the child was hit around 4:30 p.m. in the 400 block of South Napoleon Avenue.

The child was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital.

Additional information was not immediately available.