x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police: Child hit, killed by truck in east Columbus

Police said that the incident happened around 7 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 6th Avenue

More Videos

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A child is dead after they were struck by a vehicle in east Columbus Sunday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police said that the incident happened around 7 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 6th Avenue. A Ford pickup truck was stopped at a residence and multiple children exited the vehicle.

As the vehicle was pulling away from the residence, a child ran in front of the truck and was hit.

The child was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and was later pronounced dead at 7:56 p.m.

The Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the incident.

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

   

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out