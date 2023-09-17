Police: Child hit, killed by truck in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A child is dead after they were struck by a vehicle in east Columbus Sunday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police.



Police said that the incident happened around 7 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 6th Avenue. A Ford pickup truck was stopped at a residence and multiple children exited the vehicle.



As the vehicle was pulling away from the residence, a child ran in front of the truck and was hit.



The child was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and was later pronounced dead at 7:56 p.m.



The Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the incident.