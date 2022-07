Columbus police said the crash happened in the 3200 block of Sullivant Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A child and two adults were injured in a crash in the Hilltop neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

The child was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in critical condition.

The two adults were taken to Grant Medical Center and police described their conditions as stable.