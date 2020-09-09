Child care center workers provide feedback for virtual schooling

Owners spent the summer restructuring how they would work in response to virtual learning and are now adapting to curriculums at the start of the year.

Child Care center owners spent the summer restructuring how they would work in response to virtual learning and are now adapting to curriculums at the start of the year.

Junior Graduates Enrichment Center owners Christopher and Janice Bone help students from several different districts.

“We're dealing with students in the Westerville district, some who are in Charter schools, Columbus City Schools,” said Christopher Bond.

Both said that makes things interesting for them and other teachers who work at their center. Students are working on different things at different times and Janice suggested districts consider streamlining education for the start of the year until students have adapted.

Christopher Bond said he noticed some students staring at their computers for several minutes before asking them if they needed help.

“He's like, ‘Yeah, well I'm having some trouble trying to figure out what's being asked,” Bond said.

Like other schools, parents and teachers, the Graduate Enrichment Center had their own struggles with technology at the beginning of the school day.

“I definitely thought it would be a little bit easier because I thought the kids would at least be able to log in,” Janice Bond said.

Several logins are required of the students for different apps and websites for them to complete their online assignments. Christopher and Janice’s 10-year-old twins also attend their center and said the layout of online classes is daunting.

“They were looking at their binder when I gave them all their steps and they looked up and said mom this feels like college,” Janice said.