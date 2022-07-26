Child, 2 adults injured in Hilltop crash

Columbus police said the crash happened in the 3200 block of Sullivant Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A child and two adults were injured in a crash in the Hilltop neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

The child was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The two adults were taken to Grant Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police did not say what caused the crash. Sullivant Avenue was closed for about an hour, but has since reopened.