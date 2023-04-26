Chicken sandwich chain owned by Shaq coming to Columbus

Big Chicken was founded in 2018 by NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A chicken sandwich restaurant founded by one of the most recognizable names in sports is coming to Columbus.

Big Chicken was founded in 2018 by NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal.

The fast-casual chicken restaurant is planning a 36-unit development in Ohio. There is currently one restaurant open in Dayton.

The eatery offers several different types of chicken sandwiches, tenders and salads as the main meal with a side of fries, mac and cheese or jalapeno slaw. To cap off the meal, you can get a shake, ice cream sandwich or signature big cookie.

The business has not said when or where in Columbus it plans to open its first restaurant.

Big Chicken has locations in about a dozen states, including Tennessee, Texas, New York and Florida.