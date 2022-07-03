3 injured in southeast Columbus crash

Police say 911 callers reported at least four vehicles were involved.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three people were injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles in southeast Columbus Sunday night.

Columbus police said 911 callers reported at least four vehicles were involved in the crash on Chatterton Road near Falcon Bridge Drive just before 10 p.m.

Police said two people were taken to Mount Carmel East. One has a condition described as unstable and the other is in critical condition.

A third person was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in a condition described by police as stable.

Chatterton Road is closed to traffic in both directions in the area of the crash.