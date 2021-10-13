German Village restaurant makes New York Times top restaurant list

The Times said they sent critics, reporters and editors around the nation to find the “50 most vibrant and delicious restaurants in 2021.”

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The New York Times has named a German Village restaurant to its list of the top 50 across the country.

Chapman’s Eat Market, located at 739 S. 3rd St., made the list released on Tuesday and was the only one from Ohio.

In the write-up on Chapman’s from Brett Anderson, he describes how owners BJ Lieberman and Bronwyn Haines cycled through identities early on in the pandemic – from takeout only to themed tasting menus – before becoming the restaurant they run today.

“You don’t have to have grown up in Columbus, as Ms. Haines did, to be enthused by Mr. Lieberman’s deft, globally inspired comfort food,” he wrote.