The person was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was critically injured in a shooting that happened Monday morning on Channingway Boulevard, near Brice Road, on the east side of Columbus.

Police responded to the 6000 block of Channingway Boulevard after receiving a call about the shooting just after 11:40 a.m.

The person who was shot was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital.

Police have not given any information about a suspect.