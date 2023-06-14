Changing tables handed out to Columbus businesses, organizations

Columbus City Council approved the Changing Station Accessibility grant in May.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — More changing stations are coming to Columbus businesses and organizations Wednesday.

Fifty businesses and the Recreation and Parks Department will receive 130 changing tables through a grant program.

Last month, Columbus City Council approved $25,000 after by the group Dadvocates for Change - podcasters pushing for equal access to diaper-changing tables throughout the city.

Matt Lofy, one of the Dadvocates, says this is a win for the city.

“Families in 2023 come in all shapes and sizes,” he said. “Now we can go to a handful of establishments, for food, for drinks, shopping, or just for services that now give us that opportunity where we don't have to keep an eye on the time to see when the next blowout is going to be. We're going to be able to safely, and in a clean manner, change diapers at a significant amount of small businesses here locally.”

Lofy says they hope to expand this initiative to other types of changing tables in the future, and they are already hearing from other communities across the country to replicate the program.

Here is a list of all changing table grant recipients: