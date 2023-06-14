Changing tables handed out to Columbus businesses, organizations

COLUMBUS, Ohio — More changing stations are coming to Columbus businesses and organizations Wednesday.
Fifty businesses and the Recreation and Parks Department will receive 130 changing tables through a grant program.
Last month, Columbus City Council approved $25,000 after by the group Dadvocates for Change - podcasters pushing for equal access to diaper-changing tables throughout the city.
Matt Lofy, one of the Dadvocates, says this is a win for the city.
“Families in 2023 come in all shapes and sizes,” he said. “Now we can go to a handful of establishments, for food, for drinks, shopping, or just for services that now give us that opportunity where we don't have to keep an eye on the time to see when the next blowout is going to be. We're going to be able to safely, and in a clean manner, change diapers at a significant amount of small businesses here locally.”
Lofy says they hope to expand this initiative to other types of changing tables in the future, and they are already hearing from other communities across the country to replicate the program.
Here is a list of all changing table grant recipients:
- Maize Road Baptist Church - 4251 Maize Road
- Freedom a la Cart - 123 E Spring Street
- CompDrug - 547 E. 11th Ave
- Zora's House - 1311 Summit St.
- Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens - 1777 East Broad St.
- Action For Children - 78 Jefferson Ave.
- The Citadel 614 - 1761 Parsons Ave
- MY Project USA - 3275 Sullivant Avenue
- Community Development for All People - 946 Parsons Ave
- The Five Party & Event Center 5316 N. Hamilton Rd.
- Liberty Tax Service - 1406 Cleveland Ave
- Columbus Montessori Education Center - 979 South James Road
- Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace - 248 S. 4th St.
- Stonewall Columbus - 1160 N High Street
- Eldon and Elsie Ward YMCA - 130 Woodland Ave
- Mid-Ohio Psychological Services - 2238 S. Hamilton Rd.
- Milex Complete Auto Care - Mr.Transmission 2233 Morse Rd
- Jewish Family Services - 1070 College Ave
- Home for Families - 33 North Grubb Street
- Shades Oasis Education and Event Center - 990 Reinhard Avenue
- Northland Community Pool - 5006 Almont Drive
- Sneak A Peek Ultrasound - 5524 Hilliard Rome Office Park
- Southside Hope CDC - 2935 Bulen Avenue
- Bonifacio: Modern Filipino - 1577 King Ave
- Elevate Northland - 4848 Evanswood Dr
- Honest Friend Brewing - 2140 S. High St.
- Ohio Strength - 279 E 5th Ave
- Taft's Brewpourium Columbus - 440 West Broad St
- Hot Head Burritos - 3793 South Hamilton Rd
- 934 Gallery - 934 Cleveland Ave
- Stone Village Church - 139 E 2nd Avenue
- Clintonville Dental Group - 4808 N High St
- The Legal Aid Society of Columbus - 1108 City Park Avenue
- St. Stephens Community House - 1500 E 17th Ave Columbus OH 43219
- North Market Development Authority - 59 Spruce Street
- Neighborhood Services Inc - 1950 N 4th Street