Ceremony honors Franklin County deputy who passed from COVID-19 complications

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Colleagues and loved ones are honoring the life of a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy who died from complications due to COVID-19 last week.

Deputy Billy Ihrig served as a U.S. Marine for 13 years before joining the sheriff’s office in 2004. He died Thursday surrounded by loved ones, according to a post from the FCSO.

“We thank you for your service, Deputy Ihrig. You are loved,” a separate post reads.

Car 12 sat empty outside the funeral home Friday where friends and family gathered to pay their respects. A funeral procession will follow the service, ending at Union Cemetery, located at 3349 Olentangy River Road.

The service will feature a final salute, End of Watch call, and playing of Taps by Ihrig’s 18-year-old daughter.