Central Ohioans remember, honor military heritage on Memorial Day

Hundreds of families were out at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Monday, remembering military family members.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Appreciation is like the wind. You don’t always see it, but when it’s there you feel it.

Monday, at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, appreciation, like the wind pushing each American Flag perfectly placed at cemetery headstones, was felt by all.

“Very, very proud,” Jennifer Price said. “Very proud.”

Price and her three sisters were there to honor their father, Edward Allen Price, who fought in World War II. They read scriptures, poetry, books he liked and sang hymns.

It’s how they pay respect and it’s how they push it forward.

“They left a footprint in your life,” she said. “Even though they’re no longer here that means they impacted your life in some kind of way.”

Then, there was John Dodson and his family.

“My family has a history of serving in the military,” Dodson said.

He was honoring his great uncle, his grandfather and his father who all served. It’s the third day for them, traveling to different cemeteries in the state to clean headstones and leave flowers of appreciation.

“It’s a great feeling of satisfaction to know that people care about those who put forth their life to give us a better life,” he said.

At a cemetery ceremony, away from the crowd, you could find Delno Schneider who, even as he fights a different battle, knew he had to be here.

“Yeah, battling chemo,” he said.

The Korean War veteran, who also has several uncles buried at the cemetery who served in the military, says being here was non-negotiable.