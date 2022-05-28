'I'm scared that it's going to happen to me next:' Central Ohioans honor Texas shooting victims at Ohio Statehouse

Elected officials joined groups including BRADY Ohio, Moms Demand Action, Students Demand Action and other activists to advocate for gun control.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — People across the nation are grieving after 19 students and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting earlier this week at a school in Uvalde, Texas.

At the Ohio Statehouse on Saturday, people called for gun control while they honored the victims.

In a crowd of more than 100 people, Raina Gonzalez-Homs embraced her sons.

"It's a privilege and a blessing," she said. "I'm very lucky that they're with me and safe, for now."

She joined a group that included elected officials, and members of BRADY Ohio, Moms Demand Action, and Students Demand Action to advocate for gun control.

"The school shootings seem to never end, and I'm scared that it's going to happen to me next," said Nina Greenberg with Students Demand Action in Toledo.