2 central Ohio women federally charged for $2.8 million in PPP loan fraud

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two central Ohio women have been federally charged with crimes related to fraudulently receiving more than $2.8 million in COVID-relief funds from the Paycheck Protection Program, according to U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker.



Westerville resident Lorie Schaefer, 62, allegedly received nearly $1.9 million in COVID-relief funds by fraudulently claiming affiliation with an Ohio pizza company.



It is alleged that Schaefer fraudulently claimed affiliation with the Flying Pizza restaurants in Dayton, Centerville and Fairborn. When notified that a PPP loan for nearly $1.9 million had been filed in the name of Flying Pizza, individuals at the family-owned business said their restaurants could not justify such a large loan.



Schaefer claimed the business was established in March 2021, even though the original Flying Pizza was established in 1984. Additionally, she claimed not to be under indictment despite having pending theft charges in Meigs County.



Bank records indicate Schaefer improperly used PPP funds for personal expenses, including nearly $26,000 on liposuction, a $10,000 check for a “newborn baby gift” and more than $900,000 to purchase and renovate a condo in Westerville. Evidence also suggests Schaefer used the fraud proceeds to purchase vehicles in Ohio and property in Australia for her personal use.



Schaefer allegedly assisted her co-defendant 42-year-old Latisha Holloway, of Reynoldsburg, in fraudulently receiving more than $980,000 in PPP loans.



Holloway allegedly claimed to own a business called Jaguar Logistics, LLC. Her loan application was submitted within a month of Schaefer receiving PPP loans and records indicate Holloway wired Schaefer $180,000 after receiving her own loan money.