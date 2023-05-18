Central Ohio woman with amputated leg finds new home to play soccer

Part of Adaptive Sports Connection is amputee soccer. It's an opportunity for those who have suffered a limb loss to come and play the game they love.

POWELL, Ohio — Every Sunday at TOCA Soccer in Lewis Center, a new team is ever growing.

Part of Adaptive Sports Connection is amputee soccer. It's an opportunity for those across central Ohio who have suffered a limb loss to come and play the game they love.

Katie Bondy just recently started playing amputee soccer. She grew up her whole life playing sports but she dealt with spina Bifida and Scoliosis ever since she was born.

"A lot of the challenges I had I would just look at them and say OK, how can I still keep moving forward?" Bondy said.

She battled through many issues always trying to remain optimistic and find the way she could continue to compete.

After years of playing sports, her problem culminated when she broke 30 bones in her leg. Bondy and doctors decided the best course of action was to amputate her leg.

While it was a major obstacle to overcome, Bondy found Adaptive Sports Connection where she played her first amputee soccer game.

It was there she found her new home. Bondy is working to play on the National Amputee Soccer Team.

The team is not just a place for Bondy to grow and compete but so many across central Ohio with similar stories have found their new teammates.

