Central Ohio warming centers open doors to all as winter storm picks up

Shelters will be available at a variety of locations across central Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus officials announced all warming centers will open to residents in need on Thursday in response to a winter storm sweeping the region.

Shelters will be available at a variety of locations across central Ohio, including the United Methodist Church on E. Broad Street, the Vinyard Columbus Short North Pantry on E. Fifth Ave. and at all Columbus Metropolitan Library branches.

The announcement comes as sleet transitioned into snow Thursday and temperatures dipped below freezing. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect across the state until at least Friday.

In response, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and city officials provided a list of open shelter services. Those in need can view a complete list here, or call 614-274-7000.

As much as 4-7” of snow is predicted to fall in parts of central Ohio. This, on top of frozen roads, will make for hazardous driving conditions.

"We really want to encourage our residents to stay home if they can, to be really patient and to give our snow warriors the space that they need," said Ginther.

For those who need to be on the roads, Division of Infrastructure Management Administrator Frank Williams says crews currently have more than 20,000 tons of salt on hand and 100,000 gallons of liquid de-icer.

As of Wednesday morning, Ohio Department of Transportation crews had put down more than 250,000 tons of salt and nearly 6.7 million gallons of liquid de-icer.

"Please, please, please stay home if you can," said Williams.

