Central Ohio veterans take Honor Flight's first trip to Washington D.C. in two years

The group of veterans went to the Arlington National Cemetery, Washington Monument and the World War II memorial.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A group of more than two dozen central Ohio veterans boarded a plane for Honor Flight's first trip to Washington D.C. in about two years on Thursday.

The Honor Flight Network is a nonprofit that works to bring veterans to the nation's capital so they can visit the memorials dedicated to honoring those who served and sacrificed for the country.

The group of veterans went to the Arlington National Cemetery, Washington Monument and the World War II memorial.

Roger Gleich, a Navy veteran who went on the trip said he had a great time. An Army veteran, Larry Dandee, agrees with his fellow veteran.

"We ate and we drank and we had a good time together as veterans and we saw a lot of memorials today and we just had a great, great time," Dandee said.

This was Honor Flight's first trip since the pandemic began.

The veterans left for D.C. Thursday morning and got back around 9 p.m.