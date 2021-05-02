Central Ohio spiritual leaders react to Adam Coy indictment

“This is not a time for celebration or jubilation. This is a time to ask ourselves what is happening to us."

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Spiritual leaders in Columbus are reacting to the news of the murder indictment of former Columbus police officer Adam Coy.

They’re no stranger to this conversation.

10TV spoke with Bishop Timothy Clarke and Reverend Tim Ahrens.

The family of Andre’ Hill has the endless support of spiritual leaders.

“The work of a police officer is catching the bad guy. The person who was busted in this situation, in this murder, was wearing the uniform,” said Rev. Aherns.

Shortly after Hill was killed in December, the two and 20 other spiritual leaders signed a letter urging police reform.

“This is not a time for celebration or jubilation. This is a time to ask ourselves what is happening to us,” said Bishop Clarke.

And he said what’s happening is true justice being served.

Rev. Aherns believes the indictment is holding law enforcement accountable for their actions. Both are calling for the conviction of Coy.

But Clarke said whatever happens next, more work still needs to be done.