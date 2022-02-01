Central Ohio schools gear up for Monday's return as COVID-19 numbers rise

Health leaders are urging that schools adopt mask policies as COVID-19 cases hit record highs.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — School starts back up for many in Ohio on Monday and state health leaders are urging that schools adopt mask policies as COVID-19 cases hit record highs.

Several schools are already a step ahead with masking policies in place. Masks are required while inside Columbus City Schools, Hilliard City Schools and Gahanna-Jefferson Local schools.

Mother Sarah Higgiston's two kids are enrolled in New Albany-Plain Local Schools. She said her kids are ready to go back to school. Both are vaccinated and will be wearing masks once they go back.

“We have known for two years now, my mask will protect you, your mask will protect me,” Higgiston said.

Dr. Joseph Gastaldo with OhioHealth said kids need to be in school because it is the best way for them to learn.

"We're all familiar with wearing masks, social distancing, hand hygiene, paying attention to ventilation of air, we have now vaccines and we now have testing available in school systems,” Gastaldo said.

Higgiston said using these small tools can be beneficial to many later on.