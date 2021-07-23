x
Here are the mask policies and other COVID protocols for central Ohio school districts

With health leaders strongly recommending masks for the upcoming school year, school districts in central Ohio are updating their COVID-19 guidelines.
Credit: JackF - stock.adobe.com
File photo

COLUMBUS, Ohio — School districts across central Ohio are finalizing their health and safety protocols ahead of the 2021-2022 school year.  

With COVID-19 cases on the rise due to the infectious spreading delta variant, the Ohio Department of Health said it "strongly recommends" unvaccinated students and staff wear masks when classes resume. Some local health agencies are recommending universal masking.

RELATED: READ: Ohio Department of Health releases full COVID-19 guidance for 2021-22 school year

An order issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requires masks to be worn on all public transportation, including school buses, until at least Sept. 13.

Below is a collection of the latest mask and social distancing policies for school districts in central Ohio. 

*Last updated: Aug. 5

Bexley City Schools

  • Start date: Aug. 19 
  • Current health guidance: The Board of Education will meet on Aug. 9 to review official recommendations for the school year. 

Big Walnut Local Schools

  • Start date: Aug. 18 (Last names A-G), Aug. 19 (Last names H-O), Aug. 20 (Last names P-Z), Aug. 23 (All students) 
  • Current health guidance: Masks will be optional to start the school year. Masks may be required if an outbreak is identified in a classroom or building.

Canal Winchester Local Schools

  • Start date: Aug. 18 (Grades 1, 2, 3, 6, 9), Aug 19 (Grades 1-12), Aug. 23 (Preschool), Aug. 25 (Kindergarten)
  • Current health guidance:  Masks are optional inside school buildings. 

Chillicothe City Schools

  • Start date: Aug. 18
  • Current health guidance: TBD

Circleville City Schools

  • Start date: Aug. 18 (Grades 1-5 Group A, 6-12), Aug. 19 (Group B)
  • Current health guidance: Masks inside school buildings are optional. 

Columbus City Schools

  • Start date: Aug. 26
  • Current health guidance: Students and staff are required to wear masks inside buildings. Social distancing will be practiced when it can and school visitors are restricted to parents and guardians. 

Coshocton City Schools

  • Start date: Aug. 23
  • Current health guidance: TBD

Delaware City Schools

  • Start date: Aug. 18 
  • Current health guidance: TBD

Dublin City Schools

  • Start date: Aug. 18, August 18-19 (Phase-in days for Kindergarteners), Aug.25 (First day for preschool)
  • Current health guidance: The district is strongly recommending unvaccinated students and staff wear masks while indoors. Classrooms will include social distancing. 

Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools

  • Start date: Aug. 12
  • Current health guidance: All staff and students in pre-school through eighth grade will be required to wear masks indoors when school resumes. Mask wearing is strongly encouraged, but not required for staff and students in grades nine through 12th. 

Grandview Heights Schools 

  • Start date: Aug. 17 
  • Current health guidance: TBD

Groveport Madison  Schools

  • Start date: Aug. 16 (Grades 1-7, 9 &10), Aug.17 (Grades 1-12), Aug. 18 (Kindergarteners last names A-L), Aug. 19 (Kindergarteners last names M-Z), Aug. 20 (All kindergarteners)
  • Current health guidance: Social distancing will not be implemented. Masks are not required but recommended. 

Hamilton Local Schools

  • Start date: Aug. 11
  • Current health guidance: Masks are not required but are recommended for unvaccinated students. Students will be seated at least three feet apart in classrooms and recess will follow social distancing requirements.

Heath City Schools

  • Start date: Aug. 19 (Grades 1-12), Aug. 23-25 (Kindergarten)
  • Current health guidance: Masks are optional for students and staff members. Students will be distanced three feet part when applicable. 

Hilliard City Schools

Jonathan Alder Local Schools

  • Start date: Aug. 18
  • Current health guidance: Masks are optional inside and outside school buildings. Students will be socially distanced three to six feet when possible. 

Lancaster City Schools 

  • Start date: Aug. 18 (Grades 1-9), Aug. 19 (Grades 10-12), Aug. 25 (Preschool), **Kindergarten students will be notified of staggered start dates
  • Current health guidance: TBD

Licking Heights Local Schools

  • Start date: Aug.18 (Grades 1-9), Aug. 19 (Grades 10-12), Aug. 23 (Kindergarten) 
  • Current health guidance: TBD

Logan-Hocking School District

  • Staggered start date: Aug. 19 (Grades 1-4, 5, 7, 9, & 12), Aug. 20 (Grades 6, 8, 10 & 11), Aug. 23 (Pre-K and Kindergarten, 5 day), Aug. 24 (Pre-K and Kindergarten, 4 day) 
  • Current health guidance: TBD

London City Schools 

Madison Plains Local Schools

  • Start date: Aug. 18 (Kindergarten girls, Grades 1-12), Aug. 19 (Kindergarten boys)
  • Current health guidance: Wearing a mask will not be required. Social distancing measures will be implemented when possible. 

Marysville Exempted Village School District

  • Start date: August 18 (Grades 1-8, Last names A-M, Grade 9), August 19 (Grades 1-8, Last names N-Z, Grades 9-12), August 23 (Kindergarten)
  • Current health guidance: Masks optional. The district will implement social distancing when it can. 

Marion City Schools

  • Start date: Aug. 17
  • Current health guidance: TBD

Mount Vernon City Schools

  • Start date: Aug.19 
  • Current health guidance: TBD

New Albany-Plain Local Schools

  • Start date: August 19-20 (Grades 1-12) 
  • Current health guidance: TBD

Newark City Schools

  • Start date: Aug. 19 
  • Current health guidance: TBD

Olentangy Local Schools

  • Start date: Aug. 19 
  • Current health guidance: Masks are optional for students and staff. Social distancing will be implemented when possible. 

Pickerington Local School District

  • Start date: Aug. 16 (Grades 1-12), Aug. 20 (Kindergarten)
  • Current health guidance: Masks will be optional for students and staff.

Reynoldsburg City Schools 

  • Start date: Aug. 19 (Last name A-K), Aug. 20 (Last name L-Z) 
  • Current health guidance: TBD

Southwest Licking Local Schools 

  • Start date: Aug. 17 (Last names A-K), Aug. 18 (Last names L-Z) 
  • Current health guidance: TBD

South-Western City Schools

  • Start dates: Aug. 25 (Grades K-3 (Last names A-G), Grades 4-12), Aug. 26 (Grades K-3 Last names H-O), Aug. 27 (Grades K-3 Last names P-Z) 
  • Current health guidance: TBD

Upper Arlington Schools

  • Start date: Aug.18 
  • Current health guidance: TBD

Westerville City Schools

  • Start date: Aug. 12 (Grades 1-6, 9-12), Aug. 13 (Grades 7-8), Aug. 17 (Preschool), August 12, 13, 17 (kindergarten) 
  • Current health guidance: All students and staff will be required to wear masks indoors when the school year resumes, regardless of vaccination status. 

Worthington Schools

  • Start date: Aug. 18 
  • Current health guidance: K-8 students and unvaccinated staff are required to wear masks indoors. Preschool and high school students, as well as vaccinated staff, are "strongly recommended" to wear a mask. Social distancing will be implemented when possible. 

Whitehall City Schools

  • Start date: Aug. 23 (Grade 1-12), Aug. 30 (Kindergarten) 
  • Current health guidance: TBD