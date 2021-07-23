Here are the mask policies and other COVID protocols for central Ohio school districts

With health leaders strongly recommending masks for the upcoming school year, school districts in central Ohio are updating their COVID-19 guidelines.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — School districts across central Ohio are finalizing their health and safety protocols ahead of the 2021-2022 school year.

With COVID-19 cases on the rise due to the infectious spreading delta variant, the Ohio Department of Health said it "strongly recommends" unvaccinated students and staff wear masks when classes resume. Some local health agencies are recommending universal masking.

An order issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requires masks to be worn on all public transportation, including school buses, until at least Sept. 13.

Below is a collection of the latest mask and social distancing policies for school districts in central Ohio.

*Last updated: Aug. 5

Start date : Aug. 19

Current health guidance : The Board of Education will meet on Aug. 9 to review official recommendations for the school year.

Start date : Aug. 18 (Last names A-G), Aug. 19 (Last names H-O), Aug. 20 (Last names P-Z), Aug. 23 (All students)

: Aug. 18 (Last names A-G), Aug. 19 (Last names H-O), Aug. 20 (Last names P-Z), Aug. 23 (All students) Current health guidance: Masks will be optional to start the school year. Masks may be required if an outbreak is identified in a classroom or building.

Start date: Aug. 18 (Grades 1, 2, 3, 6, 9), Aug 19 (Grades 1-12), Aug. 23 (Preschool), Aug. 25 (Kindergarten)

Aug. 18 (Grades 1, 2, 3, 6, 9), Aug 19 (Grades 1-12), Aug. 23 (Preschool), Aug. 25 (Kindergarten) Current health guidance : Masks are optional inside school buildings.

Start date : Aug. 18

Current health guidance: TBD

Start date: Aug. 18 (Grades 1-5 Group A, 6-12), Aug. 19 (Group B)

Current health guidance : Masks inside school buildings are optional.

Start date : Aug. 26

: Aug. 26 Current health guidance : Students and staff are required to wear masks inside buildings. Social distancing will be practiced when it can and school visitors are restricted to parents and guardians.

Start date : Aug. 23

Current health guidance: TBD

Start date : Aug. 18

Current health guidance: TBD



Start date : Aug. 18, August 18-19 (Phase-in days for Kindergarteners), Aug.25 (First day for preschool)

Current health guidance : The district is strongly recommending unvaccinated students and staff wear masks while indoors. Classrooms will include social distancing.

Start date : Aug. 12

Current health guidance: All staff and students in pre-school through eighth grade will be required to wear masks indoors when school resumes. Mask wearing is strongly encouraged, but not required for staff and students in grades nine through 12th.

Start date : Aug. 17

: Current health guidance: TBD

Start date : Aug. 16 (Grades 1-7, 9 &10), Aug.17 (Grades 1-12), Aug. 18 ( K indergarteners l ast names A-L), Aug. 19 ( K indergarteners l ast names M-Z), Aug. 20 (All kindergarteners)

Current health guidance : Social distancing will not be implemented. Masks are not required but recommended.

Start date : Aug. 11

Current health guidance : Masks are not required but are recommended for unvaccinated students. Students will be seated at least three feet apart in classrooms and recess will follow social distancing requirements.

Start date : Aug. 19 (Grades 1-12), Aug. 23-25 (Kindergarten)

: Aug. 19 (Grades 1-12), Aug. 23-25 (Kindergarten) Current health guidance : Masks are optional for students and staff members. Students will be distanced three feet part when applicable.

Start date : Aug. 19

Current health guidance : TBD

Start date : Aug. 18

Current health guidance : Masks are optional inside and outside school buildings. Students will be socially distanced three to six feet when possible.

Start date : Aug. 18 (Grades 1-9), Aug. 19 (Grades 10-12), Aug. 25 (Preschool), **Kindergarten students will be notified of staggered start dates

Current health guidance: TBD

Start date : Aug.18 (Grades 1-9), Aug. 19 (Grades 10-12), Aug. 23 (Kindergarten)

Current health guidance: TBD

Staggered start date : Aug. 19 (Grades 1-4, 5, 7, 9, & 12), Aug. 20 (Grades 6, 8, 10 & 11), Aug. 23 (Pre-K and Kindergarten, 5 day), Aug. 24 (Pre-K and Kindergarten, 4 day)

Current health guidance: TBD

Start date : Aug. 18

Current health guidance : Masks are optional for students and staff.



Start date: Aug. 18 (Kindergarten girls, Grades 1-12), Aug. 19 (Kindergarten boys)

Current health guidance : Wearing a mask will not be required. Social distancing measures will be implemented when possible.

Start date: August 18 (Grades 1-8, Last names A-M, Grade 9), August 19 (Grades 1-8, Last names N-Z, Grades 9-12), August 23 (Kindergarten)

Current health guidance : Masks optional. The district will implement social distancing when it can.

Start date : Aug. 17

Current health guidance: TBD



Start date: Aug.19

Current health guidance: TBD

Start date: August 19-20 (Grades 1-12)

Current health guidance: TBD

Start date: Aug. 19

Current health guidance: TBD

Start date : Aug. 19

Current health guidance : Masks are optional for students and staff. Social distancing will be implemented when possible.

Start date: Aug. 16 (Grades 1-12), Aug. 20 (Kindergarten)

Current health guidance : Masks will be optional for students and staff.



Start date: Aug. 19 (Last name A-K), Aug. 20 (Last name L-Z)

Current health guidance: TBD

Start date : Aug. 17 (Last names A-K), Aug. 18 (Last names L-Z)

Current health guidance: TBD

Start dates : Aug. 25 (Grades K-3 (Last names A-G), Grades 4-12), Aug. 26 (Grades K-3 Last names H-O), Aug. 27 (Grades K-3 Last names P-Z)

Current health guidance: TBD

Start date : Aug.18

Current health guidance: TBD

Start date : Aug. 12 (Grades 1-6, 9-12), Aug. 13 (Grades 7-8), Aug. 17 (Preschool), August 12, 13, 17 (kindergarten)

Current health guidance: All students and staff will be required to wear masks indoors when the school year resumes, regardless of vaccination status.

Start date : Aug. 18

Current health guidance : K-8 students and unvaccinated staff are required to wear masks indoors. Preschool and high school students, as well as vaccinated staff, are "strongly recommended" to wear a mask. Social distancing will be implemented when possible.