Central Ohio parents feel encouraged, await more information on 'Operation Fly Formula'

Local mothers whose children depend on this specialty formula say they are still struggling to find what they need.

Example video title will go here for this video

GROVEPORT, Ohio — Right now, specialty infant formula flown in from Germany is awaiting distribution at an Indianapolis facility.

The Department of Defense is also sourcing a second flight with more, as part of what the White House calls "Operation Fly Formula."

It's the latest effort to combat a nationwide shortage that parents call a crisis.

This formula specifically will help children who are allergic to a protein in cow's milk. Local mothers whose children depend on this specialty formula say they are still struggling to find what they need.

This latest news of Operation Fly Formula provides hope -- but also leaves them with more questions.

"I just read the headline, you know, that there was a formula for allergy-affected children coming to the U.S., and I just instantly burst into tears,” said Kelly Cunningham, a mother in Groveport.

Cunningham has exhausted all options for formula for her son, Dawson. Even though he is more than a year old, he depends on a specific formula to supplement his nutritional needs. He is allergic to a protein in cow’s milk.

The news of Operation Fly Formula is welcome news but so far in her formula search, there's been no sign of relief.

“And [I] hope that I can you know, get my hands on something from someone somewhere,” she said.

Parents like Cunningham want to know how soon they'll be able to access this formula

Here's what we know, and don't know, about Operation Fly Formula.

We've confirmed there will be a 2nd flight to transport Nestlé specialty formula.

It will also leave from Germany and arrive at Washington Dulles International Airport in Washington D.C.

From there, it will be trucked to a Nestle facility in Pennsylvania.

This -- after an Air Force cargo plane carrying 39 tons of formula landed in Indianapolis Sunday.

We have not been able to confirm when that 2nd flight will take place. The White House says "in the coming days."

How long it will take to distribute formula from those facilities in Indiana and Pennsylvania, and if or how much will be sent to Ohio.