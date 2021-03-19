Central Ohio nonprofit takes COVID hit, keeps mission front of mind to help families

According to the Nonprofit Leadership Center, one of the top three concerns for generating revenue during the pandemic was canceled fundraising events.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For this conversation, she has to think.

Really think.

“What kind of things do you like to play with,” 10TV News Reporter Bryant Somerville asked.

“Dollhouses,” Kyleigh Fry said.

As she sits on the corner of her hospital bed, Kyleigh, 4, thinks about her favorite toys.

“Baby dolls,” she added with a smile.

Her mother, Alexis, hasn’t thought about anything else this past year since that July day.

“They drew the blood and within five minutes they came in and said we immediately had to go to Children’s [Hospital],” Alexis said.

When Kyleigh, who was 3 at the time, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia.

“Finding out that your child has cancer in the first place is…I can’t explain it,” Alexis said. “I can’t put it into words.”

Her little, sassy, red-head who loves big bows, dancing and all things Disney went through four rounds of chemo, then a bone marrow before a special moment two months ago where she rang the bell at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

It was a victory short-lived before three bacterial infections, along with the possibility of a relapse.

While in the hospital, Alexis, a single mother of three works for a food delivery company as a way to earn money. The rest, she says, comes from local nonprofits.

“All of them have been so amazing and even if they probably don’t have the extra funds, they’re always asking do you need help with some gas cards,” Alexis said. “Just little things like that.”

One of them is the Sam Bish Foundation.

“We just knew we wanted to do something to honor Sam’s life,” Cindy Bish said.

Parents Cindy and Michael Bish know what it’s like; getting that news. Their son Sam was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in 2009. After he passed in August 2010, they started their 501c3 in his honor to help families dealing with pediatric cancer. In 10 years, they’ve helped hundreds with emotional and financial assistance.

“COVID changed a lot of things, but it didn’t change the need that these families have,” Cindy said.

According to the Nonprofit Leadership Center, the top three concerns for generating revenue during the pandemic are canceled fundraising events, loss of corporate partners and meeting funder requirements.

COVID brought challenges with how to raise money. The Sam Bish Foundation had to cancel two of their biggest in-person fundraisers. In 2020, they were able to raise more than $31,000 with gift cards, care packages and bill payments. It was less than 2019, but it helps.

It's how they met Alexis and Kyleigh.

“They just want to make sure that we are OK and they deserve all the credit in the world for just simple things like that,” Alexis said.

The smallest, simplest things coming from the biggest of hardships.

“It’s like [Sam’s] giving us signs from heaven and like [he’s saying] ‘Keep doing the work mom and dad’,” Cindy said. “So, I know he’d be super proud.”

From those who lived it, to those now living it.

Helping us all understand the importance of giving and why we do it.