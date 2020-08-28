Central Ohio Medal of Honor recipient returns home for final farewell

Ronald Rosser is one of the only 68 Medal of Honor recipients which is our nation's highest and most prestigious military decoration.

The body of an American hero who passed away this week was returned to Columbus for his burial this weekend.

His casket arrived at John Glenn Columbus International Airport Friday morning.

The Korean War veteran became a legend when he jumped into a bunker and killed a dozen Chinese soldiers by himself against the advice of his commanding officer.

“The captain looked at me and said, ‘how are you going to do it?’ ‘Only one way, captain, go straight in shooting and hit 'em hard and fast, and if we make it to the trench, we got a chance,’” Rosser said in an interview with 10TV in 2014. “And he said, ‘you know you're not going to make it."

Ronald made it and would go back twice to help save the lives of wounded soldiers charging the enemy positions armed with only a short rifle and a grenade.

“All I was trying to do was to protect the men I was responsible for,” Rosser said.

His nephew says, having a military hero as an uncle, meant living by a high standard.

“Big set of shoes to try to stand up in. You had to always maintain that you were respectful and honorable and say and do the right thing,” George Rosser said.

Ronald was the eldest of 17 children. His younger brother was there to welcome him home. He was 5-years-old when his brother was awarded the Medal of Honor by President Harry Truman.

A good guy he says, who protected his family.

“I just miss him, good guy,” Larry Rosser said. “You didn't mess with him I'll tell you right now. If you did, he'd knock the crap out of you."

Ronald enlisted in the Army at the end of World War II and served for three years.

He lost a brother in Korea and reenlisted because of it. He would lose another brother in the Vietnam War and wanted to reenlist again but was denied for combat.

When asked, George said he will remember his uncle as an honorable man.

Ronald will be buried in a plot in Crooksville on Saturday.