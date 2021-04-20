'Our system of justice worked': DeWine, Ginther, local leaders issue statements on Chauvin guilty verdict

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther are among those who have issued statements.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, and other leaders are responding to the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on Tuesday.

Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, the explosive case that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine:

“A jury in Minneapolis has spoken by convicting Derek Chauvin of second and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

“Our system of justice worked. The jury members listened to both sides, weighed the evidence, and came to this verdict.

“As we go forward as a nation, we must learn from the tragic death of George Floyd.”

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther:

“This verdict is the best outcome following the tragic and unnecessary loss of life. It brings some measure of justice for those who knew and loved George Floyd, but it will not restore his life, nor will it erase the centuries of racial injustice that continues to plague our nation. As Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said, ‘The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.’ Today the system worked, but we must build upon this moment to make change – together – and strive for justice and accountability in our own community.”

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost:

“What Derek Chauvin did to George Floyd is murder. He killed more than a man—he nearly killed the hope of justice. The jury called it murder, and restored that hope.

Chauvin dishonored his badge and a noble profession. That should weigh heavily in his sentencing hearing.”

Franklin County Board of Commissioners:

“Today’s verdict in Minnesota is a hopeful sign that times may be changing. It is definitely a sign that Americans are no longer satisfied with the old system in which the police can often not be held accountable regardless of the circumstances of the case.

We believe that there is a way to write laws and police contracts so that law enforcement have the tools they need to do their important jobs while still being accountable to the public they serve. We will fight for those changes in every place that we can, and we applaud the hard work and sacrifice of the many who have long fought to change this system for the better.”

Columbus City Council President Shannon G. Hardin:

“Today’s guilty verdict doesn’t bring back George Floyd. It doesn’t bring back Andre Hill, Casey Goodson Jr., or those killed by law enforcement across our nation. But it does give us hope for accountability and better policing in the future. The bridges of trust are tenuous. However, we can rebuild them to ensure safety in all our neighborhoods.

“While this moment of accountability is a critical step in the march for equal justice, it doesn’t prevent the next unnecessary shooting or use of force. The path to lasting reform is to reduce the number of dangerous interactions between residents and law enforcement. We must find new ways to address mental health, substance abuse, homelessness, and nonviolent offenders. Our vision for an Office of Alternative Crisis Response is the necessary next step. We’ve asked law enforcement to do too much for too long, and truly reimagining public safety demands deep systematic change.

“There is a long road ahead, not only for me and my peers but also for the next generation of black children like my nephew Christian, growing up in Columbus, where too many view him as a threat instead of the beautiful human he is becoming. Tomorrow we start marching again to make Columbus’ safer for all the people of color and to show a nation how to truly be better at the promise of life, liberty and equal justice.”

Columbus City Council President Pro Tem Elizabeth Brown:

"In Columbus and across this country, we are all in search of safe communities for ourselves, our families, and our neighbors. But to achieve that, we must have a legal system that values and protects the lives of Black and brown people.

"Today’s verdict of Derek Chauvin’s guilt on all three counts was a step towards justice for George Floyd and his family, and I am sincerely hopeful that more accountability will help change behaviors and save lives in the future.

"At the same time, we still have a tremendous amount of work ahead to make systemic improvements to public safety — especially right at home in Columbus. I urge folks across our city to stay engaged in this work — peacefully, urgently, and deliberately."

Columbus Public Safety Director Ned Pettus:

"This verdict is a critical step toward justice for the family of George Floyd. For all who see themselves or their loved ones in George Floyd- for all who say, “that could have been me, that could have been my son or my brother,” this verdict is vindication that your lives matter. Your lives have value. And you deserve equal protection and equal justice under the law."

Ohio Senator Cecil Thomas:

“This guilty ruling does not return George Floyd to his family. It is justice, but that does not satisfy the pain and sorrow his family and we, as a nation, have felt.



"Today, we saw justice in Minneapolis, but we must still move forward in pushing for bias-free, problem-solving police departments. No one should feel threatened by members of law enforcement who are sworn to protect them.



"We need to increase the involvement of social workers in 911 response calls and recruit more people of color to cadet programs. We also need to fully staff the Citizen Complaint Authority – and similar organizations across our country – so our communities have a place to keep their police accountable.



"I would also encourage the Biden Administration’s Department of Justice to use the Cincinnati’s Collaborative Agreement as a national model. Cities should have a document in place that holds the police accountable and gives citizens authority to do as much.



"As we move forward from this national trauma, I pray we all heal and I pray especially for Mr. Geroge Floyd’s family.”