Central Ohio lawmakers react to President, first lady's positive COVID-19 test

President Donald Trump tweeted early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The New York Times reported Friday morning that Trump was showing mild symptoms of coronavirus that one person described as "cold-like."
Lawmakers from central Ohio are reacting to the news and their statements are below.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine (R)
"Fran and I join our fellow Ohioans in praying for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after they announced early today that they have both tested positive for COVID-19. Along with millions of others, we extend our prayers and best wishes to the President and First Lady during this time for a speedy recovery and for their good health."
Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted (R)
Sen. Rob Portman (R)
Sen. Sherrod Brown (D)
“I wish the President, First Lady, and White House staffers a speedy recovery. I’m extremely troubled by the reports that the President’s family and staff refused to wear masks at the debate in Cleveland, and then held a fundraiser the next day – endangering all who worked at and attended these events. The President has the best health care in the world, paid for by taxpayers. Hardworking Ohioans don’t have access to the testing and resources he does because we’re seven months in and still have no national testing strategy. I hope this might cause the President to rethink his lawsuit to repeal the ACA in the middle of a pandemic and take health care away from others who get this virus. The President has downplayed this virus for months, undermined scientists, shown he would rather focus on a Supreme Court power grab than a COVID relief package that includes worker protections, and refused to address this pandemic in a serious way. He owes it to the 200,000 Americans who have died because of his callousness to wear a mask and cancel his super-spreader rallies.”
Rep. Joyce Beatty (D)
Rep. Jim Jordan (R)
Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp (R)
Ohio House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes (D)
"Americans woke this morning to this news of which the ripple effects are yet to be seen. This is a very somber moment for our country in a year of somber moments. The President’s diagnosis poses a risk for not only our national security, our economic stability but also our upcoming election. I wish the President, First Lady and his team a speedy recovery and I encourage my fellow Americans to do the same. We all need to recognize the severity of this virus and encourage mask-wearing and social distancing; we all need to follow the guidelines and I am relieved to hear that the President, who has refused to follow so many of the guidelines, now plans to quarantine. Sitting in the debate hall on Tuesday, I was concerned with so many in the President’s entourage who refused to wear masks, despite urging from Cleveland Clinic physicians. I am frustrated today as I worry now about my own health and the health of so many others who were present that evening like journalists, support staff, Cleveland Clinic professionals, and many others who could have potentially been exposed. This didn’t have to happen. If more would follow the guidelines, this wouldn’t continue to happen.”