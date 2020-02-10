Central Ohio lawmakers react to President, first lady's positive COVID-19 test

The New York Times reports that President Trump was showing mild symptoms of coronavirus that one person described as "cold-like."

President Donald Trump tweeted early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The New York Times reported Friday morning that Trump was showing mild symptoms of coronavirus that one person described as "cold-like."

Lawmakers from central Ohio are reacting to the news and their statements are below.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine (R)

"Fran and I join our fellow Ohioans in praying for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after they announced early today that they have both tested positive for COVID-19. Along with millions of others, we extend our prayers and best wishes to the President and First Lady during this time for a speedy recovery and for their good health."

Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted (R)

Wishing the President and First Lady a full and fast recovery. https://t.co/tHfxK0OnHD — Jon Husted (@JonHusted) October 2, 2020

Sen. Rob Portman (R)

Jane & I send our best wishes to President and Melania Trump for a speedy recovery. I’m glad they immediately began to quarantine and I hope everyone will support their recovery by continuing to do their part to slow the spread by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) October 2, 2020

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D)

“I wish the President, First Lady, and White House staffers a speedy recovery. I’m extremely troubled by the reports that the President’s family and staff refused to wear masks at the debate in Cleveland, and then held a fundraiser the next day – endangering all who worked at and attended these events. The President has the best health care in the world, paid for by taxpayers. Hardworking Ohioans don’t have access to the testing and resources he does because we’re seven months in and still have no national testing strategy. I hope this might cause the President to rethink his lawsuit to repeal the ACA in the middle of a pandemic and take health care away from others who get this virus. The President has downplayed this virus for months, undermined scientists, shown he would rather focus on a Supreme Court power grab than a COVID relief package that includes worker protections, and refused to address this pandemic in a serious way. He owes it to the 200,000 Americans who have died because of his callousness to wear a mask and cancel his super-spreader rallies.”

Rep. Joyce Beatty (D)

Wishing a speedy recovery to President Trump and the First Lady. This virus is not a hoax. Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Practice social distancing. — Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) October 2, 2020

Rep. Jim Jordan (R)

Our prayers are with President Trump, the First Lady, Hope Hicks, and every other American family impacted by #COVIDー19.



America will defeat this virus. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 2, 2020

Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp (R)

Praying for President @realDonaldTrump & First Lady @MELANIATRUMP to have a speedy recovery from COVID-19. Libby and my thoughts are with you both. — Speaker Bob Cupp (@SpeakerCupp) October 2, 2020