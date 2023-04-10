Central Ohio law enforcement agencies to receive millions in DOJ funding

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Millions in federal funding are on the way to help law enforcement agencies across the state. Task forces right here in central Ohio will see $5 million that was secured and announced by Senator Sherrod Brown Wednesday.
Chief Deputy Rick Minerd from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said funding is vital to supporting task forces like Internet Crimes Against Children.
“We've seen a spike in terms of online predators,” said Minerd.
Minerd explained how ICAC works.
“It's bringing people together with different skill sets and different capabilities and resources from other agencies to come and work on a common goal here,” he said.
On Wednesday, Senator Sherrod Brown announced that he secured $25 million in Department of Justice funding for law enforcement agencies across the state.
"We've gotten about $5 million for Columbus, for Newark, for Lancaster and for some other in Marion and some other communities to make sure that police have the equipment, they need the technology they need,” Senator Brown said.
According to Senator Brown's office, from that funding, $579,555 will go to the Franklin County Board of Commissioners to help Franklin County and the cities of Columbus, Reynoldsburg and Whitehall with initiatives such as ICAC and more.
The money will also be used to resolve outstanding bench warrants and to purchase new crime scene technology and personal protective equipment for officers.
“My job is to make sure Ohio gets its fair share,” Senator Brown said. “We've got the money we're calling in departments. We know that they are ready to use this.”
Chief Deputy Minerd said they are still waiting to hear how much will be given through the grants, but he said any funding will go a long way, especially when it comes to initiatives like Internet Crimes Against Children.
“It might be the most important thing that we do quite frankly is to protect the young people,” he said.
This funding will go to help much more, including the fight against fentanyl.
HOPE, the Heroin Overdose and Prevention task force, was formed in Franklin County several years ago.
“The HOPE Task Force was one that we received grant money from the state to start that – the board of commissioners have since taken over the funding to start that,” said Minerd.
Minerd said any additional funding can pay for personnel and equipment to enhance HOPE’s capabilities.
It's unclear how soon the money will be distributed and the senator said law enforcement agencies are in the process of being notified now.