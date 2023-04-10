Central Ohio law enforcement agencies to receive millions in DOJ funding

Minerd explained how ICAC works.



“It's bringing people together with different skill sets and different capabilities and resources from other agencies to come and work on a common goal here,” he said.



On Wednesday, Senator Sherrod Brown announced that he secured $25 million in Department of Justice funding for law enforcement agencies across the state.



"We've gotten about $5 million for Columbus, for Newark, for Lancaster and for some other in Marion and some other communities to make sure that police have the equipment, they need the technology they need,” Senator Brown said.



According to Senator Brown's office, from that funding, $579,555 will go to the Franklin County Board of Commissioners to help Franklin County and the cities of Columbus, Reynoldsburg and Whitehall with initiatives such as ICAC and more.

The money will also be used to resolve outstanding bench warrants and to purchase new crime scene technology and personal protective equipment for officers.



“My job is to make sure Ohio gets its fair share,” Senator Brown said. “We've got the money we're calling in departments. We know that they are ready to use this.”



Chief Deputy Minerd said they are still waiting to hear how much will be given through the grants, but he said any funding will go a long way, especially when it comes to initiatives like Internet Crimes Against Children.



“It might be the most important thing that we do quite frankly is to protect the young people,” he said.