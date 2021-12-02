Central Ohio hospitals change COVID-19 visitor restriction policies

Mount Carmel, OhioHealth, and Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center will still require all visitors to wear their masks inside their buildings.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three major Central Ohio hospitals are once again allowing limited visitors.

Mount Carmel, OhioHealth, and Ohio State Wexner Medical Center are changing the visitor restriction policies put in place because of COVID-19 concerns. All three hospitals will still require all visitors to wear masks inside their buildings.

Mount Carmel Health System

Starting Friday at 3 p.m., Mount Carmel will allow one adult designated per stay for patients admitted to the hospital.

Mount Carmel will also allow one adult visitor for patients in the Emergency Department and those receiving outpatient surgeries and invasive procedures.

Mount Carmel will not allow visitors for patients receiving outpatient services, such as lab work, and imaging, as well as those, confirmed or suspected to be COVID-19 positive.

OhioHealth Hospital

On Monday, OhioHealth will also allow one visitor per patient at all hospitals and some other buildings.

Each patient will select a designated visitor for the duration of their stay, who may visit daily.

Outpatient centers including laboratories, imaging and rehabilitation centers will continue to not allow visitors with limited exceptions.

Here is a list of exceptions made for patients with unique medical situations:

Patients that have tested positive for COVID-19 - No visitors allowed with exceptions for end-of-life situations.

Patients receiving behavioral health care - No visitors allowed for behavioral health patients.

Patients receiving end-of-life care - Acute end-of-life patients may have up to three visitors at any given time, and no maximum number of visitors per day.

Patients receiving neonatal, pediatric, adolescent care - Minor patients may have two parents or guardians visit

Visitors with disabilities who need assistance - Caretakers for visitors who are disoriented, disabled, or in need of an interpreter are permitted.

Maternity patients are limited to one support person, who may stay at the hospital for the duration of the stay, but if they exist, they will need to re-enter the next day. If the mother is a minor, she may have a parent or guardian visitor in addition to the father of the baby. Care sites with NICUs will follow Nationwide Children’s Hospital visitor management policy.

Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

Starting February 23, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center will allow limited visitation for patients staying in its hospitals and emergency departments.

The hospital has established the following rules:

Hospital patients and surgery patients can have one named visitor per day. Patients may change the visitor each day.

All visitors must wear a hospital-grade face mask covering the nose and mouth at all times while in the building.

Visitors must perform hand hygiene and have no COVID-19 symptoms or recent known exposures.

No visitors for COVID-19 positive and suspected COVID-19 patients, except for clergy in end-of-life situations as outlined in our visitor policy. Virtual visits can be arranged.

Visitation is not permitted in outpatient and behavioral health settings unless a specific exceptional need is identified and arrangements are made in advance.

A caretaker can accompany patients with cognitive or physical disabilities who need assistance.

Maternity patients are limited to one support person who may stay at the hospital for the duration of the stay. If the mother is a minor, she may have a parent or guardian visitor in addition to the baby’s father. The NICU will follow Nationwide Children’s Hospital visitor management policy.

Minor patients can have a parent or guardian accompany them.

Clergy may visit to provide brief spiritual support.