Central Ohio family set to welcome in 3rd pair of identical twin girls

Every family has a special characteristic. But Kathy Schlemitz’s family characteristic is one you probably have never heard of before.

Every family has a special characteristic. But Kathy Schlemitz’s family characteristic is one you probably have never heard of before.

Kathy and Barb Schlemitz are identical twin sisters.

“When you have a twin and you have twins, you’re not as scared of it because you’ve experienced it,” said Kathy.

Kathy’s daughters, Alexandra Stoudt and MaKenzie Bridges are also identical twins.

Here’s where their family story gets that much better. This fall, MaKenzie is expecting identical twin girls.

“We saw one baby up on the ultrasound and immediately we’re like…is there another one? And they’re like let me look…oh there’s another one,” Kathy said.

These two bundles of joy will be the third generation of twins in their family.

“That was the running joke, that was oh, it’s twins. We were really excited when it was twin girls to carry on the tradition,” said Alexandra.

The four said being identical doesn’t mean you necessarily have to look alike. Babies can share that same placenta in the womb.

“We’ll be able to kind of just see what we were almost like as little girls so that’ll be just really fun to see them grow,” said Kathy.

The two babies are due in late August or early September. MaKenzie said she’s keeping the first names of the babies a secret. As far as their middle names, they’re already spoken for.

“I am naming the girls MaKenzie and Alexandra, so we’re keeping the twin's names as the middle names,” Kathy said.